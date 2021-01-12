Youth dies after slipping into waterfall

Incident happened when he was taking photos, say police

A 21-year-old youth reportedly fell to death at a waterfall while taking photos in G.K. Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Karthik (21) of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

According to the police, four youth from Telangana, including Karthik, had come for a trip to Visakha Agency and had gone to visit a waterfall near Dharalamma temple in G.K. Veedhi mandal. He accidentally fell from a height of about 150 metres and died on the spot.

The body was sent for post-mortem Monday night. A case was registered and investigation is on.