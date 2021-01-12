Andhra Pradesh

Youth dies after slipping into waterfall

A 21-year-old youth reportedly fell to death at a waterfall while taking photos in G.K. Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Karthik (21) of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

According to the police, four youth from Telangana, including Karthik, had come for a trip to Visakha Agency and had gone to visit a waterfall near Dharalamma temple in G.K. Veedhi mandal. He accidentally fell from a height of about 150 metres and died on the spot.

The body was sent for post-mortem Monday night. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2021 7:44:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/youth-dies-after-slipping-into-waterfall/article33560175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY