Youth brave COVID fears to donate blood

World Blood Donor Day observed in Vizianagaram

Many youth braved COVID-19 fears to come forward and donate blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day in Vizianagaram on Monday.

The donations come at a crucial time as blood banks in the town are running short of blood, forcing many patients to postpone their surgeries. The shortage of blood occurred as regular donors have stopped coming to donate blood in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this backdrop, Rotary Club Central, Marwari Yuwa Munch and Gandhi Blood Donors Club jointly organised the blood donation camp on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day which is celebrated every year on June 14.

Rotary Blood Bank founder R.K. Jain congratulated Marwari Yuwa Manch president Abhishek Chowdary and Rotary Blood Donation Camp chairman R. Sankar Reddy for organising the camp. Rotary Club governor-elect Madipilli Ramarao and Rotary Club central president Poosarla Sunitha said that each unit of blood would help save three precious lives.

Former club president P. Jayakrishna, former president of Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce P.S.C. Nageswara Rao, and Gandhi Blood Donors Club president Abdul Ravoof took part in the camp.