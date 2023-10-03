Youngsters urged to work towards realising dreams of Gandhi

October 03, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

People should work collectively towards building the society that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Park in Vijayawada on Monday, the Collector said: “By bringing government closer to the people in villages through Village Secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled the dream of Gandhi. We must continue to work in the direction shown by Mahatma.” The Collector urged youngsters to read books written by Gandhi without fail.

In another event, Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, after paying tributes to Gandhi, said that a section of journalists are taking advantage of the ‘excessive’ press freedom in the State and writing about the government schemes and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in an objectionable language. “Gandhi believed that journalism should not behave in a wayward manner. He believed that a newspaper is a great power, and that a pen with no control is a recipe for disaster,” Mr. Rao said.