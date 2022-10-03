Youngsters advised to read biographies of Gandhi, Shastri

K Srinivasa Rao October 03, 2022 10:04 IST

Rotary Parvati Devi Anchalia Voluntary Blood Bank founder president R.K. Jain said youngsters would grow up to become upstanding citizens if they are encouraged to take part in service activities such as blood donation drives, plantation programmes and helping orphans. He urged youngsters to read the biographies of great personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri whose birth anniversaries were celebrated by the blood bank at Arundhati Nagar. Over 50 youngsters donated blood on the occasion. On the occasion, Mr. Jain said that blood donation would save the lives of persons critically injured in road accidents and those in need of advanced surgery. Blood bank treasurer Praveen Kumar Anchalia lauded K. Maheswara Prasad who donated blood 37 times in the last few years. Senior advocate M.V. Narasimha Raju, Arundhati Nagar Colony association leader P.V. Rao and others were present.



