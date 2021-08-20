Young shutterbug on a roll

City teenager’s food pictures propel him to fame on social media

A budding photographer from the city who likes to take pictures of food is becoming popular on social media, with his photographs being featured by several brands on their official pages.

Chandrahaas Neelamsetty, who is barely 18 years old, caught the attention of reputed food brands and some star hotels in the city after his photographs went viral on social media.

“I was attracted to photography after seeing my cousins take pictures on their mobile phones at family gatherings. I picked up the hobby two years ago when I was in junior Intermediate. Since then, it has become my passion,” says Chandrahaas, who is in his first year of B.Tech at GITAM Engineering College.

His photograph of a cookie dunked in a cup of tea was featured on the Instagram page of the cookie brand on the occasion of World Photography Day on Thursday (August 19).

“They sought my permission to use the picture and I readily agreed, as it gives me wide recognition. I am also into clicking pictures of automobiles and after seeing them on social media, the owner of a supercar in Vizag invited me to his home to click pictures of his car. I have also done a photo shoot for a superbike,” says Chandrahaas.

His food photography has caught the fancy of some star hotels and they invite him to shoot pictures for their food festivals. “I went as a guest and took pictures of the dishes on display at a couple of star hotels. They saw the pictures and subsequently started inviting me for photo shoots ahead of their food festivals,” he says.

This is not all, as Chandrahaas is also into modelling as a hobby and modelled for a few textile brands including a couple of international clothing brands. “I could not participate in fashion shows and contests as I was barely 18,” he added.