Young engineers asked to chose the right course, job

Speakers at The Hindu Future Club India and KL Business School explained to engineering students the opportunities in management field, at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Kanuru, in the city on Friday.

Trainer and motivator A. Srikanth of Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) gave a broad picture to the budding engineers on the market trends, career prospects, expectations of the employers, requirement of soft and communication skills, higher education facilities in India and abroad and other issues.

Students of Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Science Engineering and other streams participated in the seminar. They made it a platform to clarify their doubts on the courses offered by different universities after B.Tech, entrance tests and how to prepare for the exams.

Dr. Srikanth, while explaining the careers in different government, private and corporate companies, asked the students to acquire managerial skills and develop good relations along with technical knowledge to excel in interviews.

Tips for students

Sharing his experiences in appearing for exams and interviews at different places, Dr. Srikanth gave tips for the young engineers on how to become a good entrepreneur or an intrapreneur. He presented some case studies, interviews and success stories of top professionals and entrepreneurs across the globe.

“Love your motherland, family and friends. Travel to different places, acquire knowledge and work in reputed organisations. But come back and do some good to your village and society”, Dr. Srikanth advised the budding engineers.

KLEF Scholarships

KL Education Foundation was offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to the students who secure top 10 ranks in KL-MAT entrance exam, even if they offer to join other institutes. The score in CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA and the entrance test being conducted by the university will be considered for admission into KLU Business School, Dr. Srikanth explained.

PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology principal K. Shivaji asked the students to choose the right career for a bright future. Head of the Department of English, M. Rudrama Devi and other staff participated.

Later prizes were distributed to the winners, who were selected through lucky dip in Business Quiz. Students, M. Manisha, M. Lavanya Priya, P. Srija, K. Vijaya Lakshmi and A. Rama Devi, won prizes.