Yoga sessions in city draw huge crowd

Marking International Yoga Day on Monday, many enthusiastic practitioners performed yoga in open places across the city to keep themselves healthy.

As many health experts have emphasised the importance of yoga in the pandemic to maintain one’s physical as well as mental fitness, more and more people have expressed interest in it. It is recommended in such times to fight emotional distress and anxiety.

Led by Yoga guru, G. Balasubramanium, people in the city did stretching and breathing exercises, including Surya Namaskar. Pranayamam session was organised to highlight the benefits of the ancient practice on the occasion.

A large number of youth participated in the sessions at the sprawling grounds near the Rambabu Hospital, while many women performed the stretching exercises at the Hatha Yoga Kendra here. A virtual session was also organised on the occasion.