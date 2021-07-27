Andhra Pradesh

Yoga programme for healthcare students and frontline workers

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is offering a yoga programme ‘Holistic approach to sound health’ especially for the healthcare students and frontline workers. In a release on Tuesday, Head of Department, Yoga Village, K. Ramesh Babu, said that the programme is offered in both offline and online modes for a duration of one month from August 2 to September 1. He said that preference will be given to those who have worked or is currently performing COVID duties. The timings for the programmes is 7.15 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5.15 p.m. to 6 p.m. For further details, interested can please contact 9398019922 and 6301935618.


