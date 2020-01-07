Yoga being followed by entire world: Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated the All India Inter University Yoga Championship (AIIUYC-Men and Women) 2019-20, on Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), IIIT campus here on Monday.

About 1,700 participants from 141 universities across the country are participating in the five-day competitions.

Addressing the students, the Governor said the competitions would be a memorable event in the history of RGUKT, which was for the first of its kind in the Telugu States.

Complimenting the Nuzvid IIIT management for hosting the mega event, he asked the participants who were taking part in the competitions to do their best. Mr. Harichandan recalled his childhood days in which he practised yoga, he is continuing it even today.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to promote yoga for maintaining good health and discipline, which is being followed in the entire world and everyone has realised the importance of yoga,” the Governor said.

Explaining about the increasing pollution by the day, especially in Delhi, where educational institutions were shut for seven days due to high pollution levels, Mr. Harichandan asked the students to protect the environment.

Special Chief Secretary to Government (Higher Education) Satish Chandra, RGUKT in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy, Director D. Suryachandra Rao, Administrative Officer P. Shyam and other officers were present.

Hundreds of students of various universities performed ‘yogasanas’ on the first day of the competitions on Monday. Later, the Governor met the officials and students on the campus.