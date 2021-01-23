Yet another mysterious disease in A.P. village

In yet another outbreak of mysterious disease in Komirepalli village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, 25 villagers were taken ill with epilepsy, convulsions, giddiness, fever and other symptoms on Friday.
Patients were rushed to the Eluru District Government Headquarters Hospital and to the local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).
Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar and other officers called on the patients at Komirepalli and enquired about their health.
Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla and other officials explained to the Minister and the Chief Secretary the medical aid being extended to the patients.
The Minister said a medical camp had been arranged in the village and medical teams deployed. Doctors were monitoring the situation in Komirepalli, he said.
Mr. Das said the Medical and Health Department was prepared to tackle the situation and samples had been collected from patients. All steps were being taken to provide necessary treatment and restore normalcy in West Godavari district, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath