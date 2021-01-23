Yet another mysterious disease in A.P. village

25 suffer epilepsy, fever, convulsions

In yet another outbreak of mysterious disease in Komirepalli village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, 25 villagers were taken ill with epilepsy, convulsions, giddiness, fever and other symptoms on Friday.

Patients were rushed to the Eluru District Government Headquarters Hospital and to the local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar and other officers called on the patients at Komirepalli and enquired about their health.

Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla and other officials explained to the Minister and the Chief Secretary the medical aid being extended to the patients.

The Minister said a medical camp had been arranged in the village and medical teams deployed. Doctors were monitoring the situation in Komirepalli, he said.

Mr. Das said the Medical and Health Department was prepared to tackle the situation and samples had been collected from patients. All steps were being taken to provide necessary treatment and restore normalcy in West Godavari district, he said.