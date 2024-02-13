GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadava community stages protest at Vizianagaram ZP chairperson’s house

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika’s State president, B. Sai Kiran Yadav, said that the community which had a 3.5 lakh population was politically neglected in the last fifty years

February 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika members staging a protest at Zilla Parishad chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao’s house on Tuesday in Vizianagaram.

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika members staging a protest at Zilla Parishad chairperson M. Srinivasa Rao’s house on Tuesday in Vizianagaram.

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika’s State president, B. Sai Kiran Yadav, and other leaders staged a protest at the house of Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson and YSRCP’s district president, Majji Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday, asking the ruling party to allocate MLA and MP seats for the leaders of the community.

Mr. Kiran Yadav said that the community which had a 3.5 lakh population was politically neglected in the last fifty years as seats were being allocated to few families and communities in all the elections. The association’s State vice president, Padala Ganesh Yadav, and district president, Kishore Yadav, said that the community could not even get the adequate number of ZPTC and MPTC seats.

He said that the association would stage similar protests at TDP, Congress and BJP offices in a couple of days. The association’s leaders Satish Yadav and Bharat Yadav were present in the agitation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.