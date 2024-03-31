Y. S. Sharmila demands immediate pension disbursal, threatens protest by Congress at Chief Secretary’s office

March 31, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) intervention to address the alleged misuse of the volunteer network by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), while appealing to the State Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy to prioritise timely delivery of pensions to the beneficiaries.

Ms. Sharmila chief posted on ‘X’: “While we positively acknowledge the Election Commission’s intervention to address the misuse of the volunteer network by the ruling YSRCP, violating the model code of conduct, we earnestly appeal to the State Chief Secretary to prioritise the timely delivery of pensions and rightful schemes to citizens. Speaking on behalf of the Congress, we pledge to establish a robust and transparent delivery system to ensure fair and efficient distribution of government schemes once we assume power.”

She expressed concern when Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that it would take 10 days to disburse the pension, over a telephonic conversation with her. She said that the Congress would stage a protest at the Chief Secretary’s office if the pension is not disbursed to the beneficiaries within the next two to three days. The disbursal of pensions cannot depend on the volunteer system alone and services of government employees could be utilised for the purpose, she added.

The APCC chief said that since the details of the beneficiaries’ credentials were already available with the official machinery, the process could be done through DBT. Alleging that causing a delay in pension disbursal was part of the government’s conspiracy, she demanded that the officials adhere to the ECI’s directive and pay the beneficiaries immediately.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leader from Kurnool Ram Pullaiah Yadav quit the party and joined the Congress in the presence of Ms. Sharmila, who officially inducted him by draping him in a party stole.