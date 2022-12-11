  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Wresting the Tadipatri seat from Diwakar Reddy in the 2019 Assembly elections a remarkable performance, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Peddireddi conducts a review meeting of Tadipatri Assembly constituency, urges cadres to work together to replicate the victory in the 2024 elections

December 11, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Minister for Energy and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy during a review meeting of the party’s affairs in Tadipatri, on Sunday.

Minister for Energy and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy during a review meeting of the party’s affairs in Tadipatri, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Wresting the Tadipatri Assembly constituency from the J.C. Diwakar Reddy family in the 2019 elections was a remarkable performance on the part of Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, said Minister for Energy, Forests and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy while conducting a review meeting of the constituency’s affairs on Sunday.

The Tadipatri Assembly constituency is known to be a bastion of the Diwakar Reddy family. The TDP former MLA Mr. Diwakar Reddy won six consecutive terms as an MLA from the constituency in 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2009. In 2014, he made way for his brother J.C. Prabhakar Reddy to contest the Assembly elections, who defeated the YSRCP candidate by a comfortable margin.

The Diwakar Reddy family tasted its first defeat in the constituency in over 34 years when the YSRCP’s Kethireddy Pedda Reddy wrested the seat from the family bastion by defeating Mr. Diwakar Reddy’s son J.C. Asmit Reddy by a narrow margin of just over 7,000 votes. Appreciating the hard work put in by Mr. Pedda Reddy, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy exhorted local cadres and party leaders to work together in order to ensure that the winning streak continued in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy promised all possible support from the party to ensure another victory in the Tadipatri constituency.

Mr. Pedda Reddy, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, Zilla Parishad Chairman Boya Girijamma, district YSRCP president Paila Narasimhaiah, constituency observer Birendra Verma and MLC candidate Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy participated in the review meeting.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured that all the eligible beneficiaries avail of the government’s welfare schemes, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said, pointing out that the government kept its promise of welfare even during the tough days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reminded the cadres that the party made a clean sweep of the Kuppam municipal elections and exuded confidence that winning the next elections would not be a difficult task, urging everyone to aim at winning all 175 Assembly seats.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / Assembly Elections / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.