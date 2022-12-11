Wresting the Tadipatri seat from Diwakar Reddy in the 2019 Assembly elections a remarkable performance, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

December 11, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Wresting the Tadipatri Assembly constituency from the J.C. Diwakar Reddy family in the 2019 elections was a remarkable performance on the part of Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, said Minister for Energy, Forests and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy while conducting a review meeting of the constituency’s affairs on Sunday.

The Tadipatri Assembly constituency is known to be a bastion of the Diwakar Reddy family. The TDP former MLA Mr. Diwakar Reddy won six consecutive terms as an MLA from the constituency in 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2009. In 2014, he made way for his brother J.C. Prabhakar Reddy to contest the Assembly elections, who defeated the YSRCP candidate by a comfortable margin.

The Diwakar Reddy family tasted its first defeat in the constituency in over 34 years when the YSRCP’s Kethireddy Pedda Reddy wrested the seat from the family bastion by defeating Mr. Diwakar Reddy’s son J.C. Asmit Reddy by a narrow margin of just over 7,000 votes. Appreciating the hard work put in by Mr. Pedda Reddy, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy exhorted local cadres and party leaders to work together in order to ensure that the winning streak continued in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy promised all possible support from the party to ensure another victory in the Tadipatri constituency.

Mr. Pedda Reddy, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, Zilla Parishad Chairman Boya Girijamma, district YSRCP president Paila Narasimhaiah, constituency observer Birendra Verma and MLC candidate Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy participated in the review meeting.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured that all the eligible beneficiaries avail of the government’s welfare schemes, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said, pointing out that the government kept its promise of welfare even during the tough days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reminded the cadres that the party made a clean sweep of the Kuppam municipal elections and exuded confidence that winning the next elections would not be a difficult task, urging everyone to aim at winning all 175 Assembly seats.