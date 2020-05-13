Worried tobacco growers seek Centre's intervention

Farmers in Prakasam and SRSP Nellore districts have sought the intervention of the Union government as the lockdown-hit e-auctions made the market for the export-oriented crop in the traditional tobacco growing areas lacklustre.

Though the e-auctions began on a low key in select auction platforms from February 27, a precious 40 working days were lost as the lockdown coincided with the peak marketing season.

Farmers’ hopes soared when the e-auctions resumed in a phased manner in the 12 auction platforms, the latest being in D.C. Palli and Kaligiri from May 11, following relaxation in lockdown conditions.

“Now we are a disappointed lot as the traders drive down the prices on the pretext of reduced global demand in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic,” said YSR Congress Party farmers’ wing Prakasam district president Mareddy Subba Reddy after visiting some of the auction platforms.

The Centre, which announced ₹20 lakh crore economic revival package, should provide a hand-holding to the tobacco growers who could so far market only about 5 million kg of the produce of the total production of about 85 million kg in the SLS and SBS regions, he said after a meeting with farmers on Wednesday.

Delay in auctions as a result of lesser number of traders turning up at the platforms results in deterioration in the quality of the produce. “'It is time the Union Commerce Ministry intervened and ensured buoyancy in the market,” said another farmer leader V.V. Prasad.

In the present situation the farmers would be forced to incur a loss of about ₹3 lakh per tobacco barn, he feared.

Plea to State

The traders formed a syndicate and brought down the prices for various grades of tobacco taking advantage of the farmers anxiety to dispose of the stocks on hand to avoid weight loss and discolouration, SBS farmers association president P. Narasimha Rao alleged and urged the State government to lead a farmers delegation to New Delhi to impress upon the Centre to intervene.