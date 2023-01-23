Workshops, awareness programmes to mark National Girl Child Day in Andhra Pradesh

January 23, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officers of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, in association with various NGOs, will organise meetings and workshops on protection of the girl child on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day on January 24.

“The programmes will be conducted in all districts,” A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao said on Sunday.

Members of the NGOs would also organise cultural programmes highlighting the problems of the girl child, and sensitise the people on the rights of girls, Mr. Appa Rao said.

“Issues such as child marriages, malnutrition, acid attacks, honour killings, trafficking, and girl child education will be discussed during the workshops,” he said.

Investigation officers, heads of Village Child Protection Committees (VCPCs) and Child Friendly Villages would also present case studies on the occasion, he said.