HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Workshop on road safety calls for joint effort to reduce accidents

January 24, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla
Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana at a workshop on the JNTU campus in Anantapur on Monday.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana at a workshop on the JNTU campus in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Speakers at a workshop held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on Monday as part of ongoing Road Safety Week celebrations stressed the need for collective efforts to reduce the number of accidents on the roads.

Road Transport Officer B. Suresh Naidu and JNTUA Civil Engineering professor P.R. Bhanu Murthy said authorities of the R&B, the engineering department of the NHAI, police department and the Road Transport Department need to work together to enhance the safety of passengers.

The workshop, ‘Road Safety and Blackspots’, was organised jointly by the JNTUA and the Road Transport Authority, on the JNTUA campus.

Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivarama Prasad said the department had identified 39 blackspots in and around Anantapur. He opined that overspeeding was the main cause for many of the road accidents and expressed concern over the number of fatalities in the road accidents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.