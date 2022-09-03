Workshop on garba, dandiya dance forms to be held in city
‘Aim is to familiarise local people with dance forms of North India’
A garba and dandiya dance workshop will be organised at Jyothi Convention Centre near Benz Circle in the city from September 8 to 23 by Creative Soul, an event management firm.
In a statement on Saturday, event managers Suman Meena and Neha Jain said registrations started for the workshop that would be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A special dandiya presentation would be organised at 6 p.m. on September 8 and 9. They said the idea was to familiarise the local people with the dance forms of North India.
People interested to participate can contact 8008268885 or 8121135980.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.