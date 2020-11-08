Andhra Pradesh

Workshop held on Constitutions

A two-day workshop organised by Bala Vikasa Social Service Society on ‘Comparing American and Indian Constitutions’ to increase awareness on better civic engagement between government bodies, concluded here on Saturday.

The workshop was aimed to train and enable youth from marginalised communities understand the shared traditions of constitutional democracy between India and the USA.

The workshop covered salient features of Indian and American Constitutions and informed participants about the rights and duties guaranteed under respective Constitutions. Seventy students from across Andhra Pradesh participated in the workshop held at MSFS Dhyanasramam, Visakhapatnam.

