‘Works worth ₹9,514 crore will be linked with MGNREGS’

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday said that the State government had chalked out a plan to provide employment to the labourers in rural areas, apart from supporting the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The Minister said that the government was giving a top priority to creating infrastructure in villages. “The government has decided to link the development works with the Mahatma National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). Projects worth ₹9,514 crore will be converged with the MGNREGS,” he said.

Referring to the agriculture sector, he said the government would allocate ₹300 crore to small and marginal farmers. Mulberry saplings worth ₹76 crore would be raised. The Forest Department would set up 1,000 nurseries at a cost of ₹117 crore. The Minister said that ₹5,079 crore would be spent on village secretariats, health clinics and Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The Rural Water Supply Department would construct CC side drains at 3,932 places with an estimated expenditure of ₹593 crore, while Panchayat Raj Department would lay cement roads in villages at ₹1,640 crore.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the Tribal Welfare Department would lay BT and metal roads with an estimated expenditure of ₹46.70 crore. Also, ₹100 crore would be spent on improving ground water scenario in the problematic areas. Compound walls would be built at 11,623 schools under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme, he added.