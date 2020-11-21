Work suspended at Polavaram project site

Murtuza’s body handed over to his father

Labourers at the Polavaram project site stayed off work on Saturday, following the death of a worker, Md. Murtuza (23), on Friday.

Murtuza was a native of Rasounk village in Bihar. He was engaged for work a few months ago, along with his father. The victim accidentally slipped and fell from about 40 feet when he was working at the spillway.

Workers stopped work and staged a protest alleging that Murtuza died due to the negligence of the management. They alleged that no safety gadgets were provided to the victim.

Even the safety and rescue teams were not present at the spot when the accident occurred at the spillway, the workers alleged.

“The Police, Revenue and the company personnel held discussions with Murtuza’s father and other workers at the site till Friday morning. They agreed to give some compensation,” the labourers said.

Polavaram SI R. Srinu said that a case has been registered under Section 172 CrPc (death occurred under suspicious circumstances) and investigation taken up.

“The accident occurred due to the negligence of the management. They did not stop the work and search for the body immediately after the mishap. Mr. Wasim had lost his only son,” said a worker preferring anonymity.

Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana said the body had been handed over to the victim’s father after post-mortem at the government hospital. The situation was peaceful, he said.

“The government will see that insurance is paid to the bereaved family as per labour law. Steps would be taken to improve safety at the project site,” Mr. Suryanarayana said.