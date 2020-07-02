Work launched for modern police office at Kadapa

Kadapa will soon get a full-fledged District Police Office (DPO) at an outlay of ₹17.51 crore, for which a ground-breaking ceremony was conducted on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy took part in the event along with Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan.
Mr. Amzath Basha said the present ramshackle building had become inconvenient for the visitors arriving at the office to get their grievances redressed. The ground-breaking was originally scheduled for March, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus situation.
Apart from the office of the SP, the building will also house the bell of arms, district armed reserve and the motor transport section.
Tank beautification
As part of the city beautification project, the adjoining Kadapa tank would be developed on the lines of the tank bund, Mr. Basha explained.
Mr. Avinash Reddy announced that the proposal of bringing the LV Prasad eye care institute and an industrial corridor in Kopparthi would change the face of Kadapa.
