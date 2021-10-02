Work in unison for Central funds, MP tells officials

Suggestions sought for pursuing various development works

Rajampeta MP P. Midhun Reddy said that concerted efforts of MLAs, MPs, people representatives from the village and district administration will play a vital role in getting maximum funding from the Union government to support various development works at the district level.

Addressing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting attended by MPs, MLAs and district officials on Friday, Mr. Reddy said lack of proper planning, pursuance and action at the district level would result in delay in Central funds, hampering development works.

He said people’s representatives and officials could give suggestions to pursue multiple works under various departments such as Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings and Water Resources.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Collector M. Hari Narayanan spoke.

Road accidents

Speaking at the District level Road Safety meeting, Mr. Reddy said road accidents were a silent killer, claiming more than 5 lakh lives countrywide every year. He said that due to road accidents, thousands of families were turning into sufferers.

The MP said that periodical safety meetings involving all the stakeholders of road safety norms, and regular inspection of the road conditions by officials concerned, enforcement of norms and continuous awareness drive by the police would go a long way in gradually putting a effective check to the menace of road rage.

The police officials observed that majority of the accidents were taking place on the National Highways. The year 2021 saw 162 casualties.

Speakers at the meeting underscored the need for identifying accident- prone zones, and intensified surveillance and patrolling of highways to prevent over-speeding of vehicles and other traffic norm violations.

SPs S. Senthil Kumar (Chittoor), Ch. Venkatappala Naidu (Tirupati) and senior police and transport officials took part in the meeting.