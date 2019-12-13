Won’t apologise for fracas in House, says Naidu

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) indulged a bitter verbal spat over Thursday’s incident where Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was not allowed to enter the Assembly premises by the chief marshal.

On Friday, a heated discussion took place between the Treasury and Opposition benches, which culminated in a resolution empowering Speaker Thammineni Seetaram to take action against those responsible for unruly behaviour and use of derogatory words against the marshals.

Reading out the resolution, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said: “The House resolves to empower Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to take appropriate action against the legislators and others responsible for the unruly incident that took place in the Assembly premises on Thursday.” The resolution was adopted by voice vote.

Mr. Seetharam did not pronounce his decision. He, however, took a serious note of the incident and directed the police to identify the outsiders and take criminal action against them.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that Mr. Naidu had used unparliamentary words. The security personnel were only doing their job. It was part of their security drill, which restricts the entry of groups into the Assembly. Carrying placards, banners and posters were not permitted.

Referring to the video clippings of the scuffle which were repeatedly shown in the House, the Speaker said the language used during the incident was derogatory and unparliamentary. “As a senior member and three-time Chief Minister, it would be better if you express regret and take the issue to a dignified conclusion. Else, I will have to go by the resolution, mood and feelings of the House. I request you not to push me into an embarrassing situation.”

Mr. Naidu said: “I was insulted by the closing of the main gate. If anyone takes responsibility and is ready to apologise, I also will.” The ruling benches reiterated that action should be taken against the persons responsible for the alleged attack on the staff.

Meanwhile, the Speaker announced that the adjournment motion notice on payment of NREGS was disallowed, which prompted the TDP to protest. The TDP members staged a walkout subsequently.