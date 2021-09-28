Women’s U-19 cricket matches postponed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under-19 women’s matches, which were earlier scheduled from September 28 to October 4, have now been postponed because of the persistent rains. The matches are rescheduled from September 30 to October 4, with the same fixtures without any rest days in between. The BCCI has taken this call because of the effect of Cyclone Gulab. All the three venues namely, Dr. YSR ACA VDCA stadium, Vizag, Railway Ground, Vizag, and Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, have made the necessary arrangements under bio bubble protocol.
