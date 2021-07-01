Women’s panel chief meets Sanchaita

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma met former MANSAS Trust Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju here on Wednesday. Ms. Sanchaita reportedly spoke about the injustice done to her and Ms. Padma promised all support to her. Later speaking to the media, Ms Padma said that Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s remarks against Ms. Sanchaita was an insult to women. She also found fault with the TDP leaders celebrating after removal of a woman from the post. Ms. Padma said that bylaws of MANSAS Trust should be reviewed.
