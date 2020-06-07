Andhra Pradesh

Women’s panel chief condemns torture, murder of domestic help in Vizag

‘The case will be thoroughly inquired and culprits brought to book’

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged torture and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago.

The victim, a native of Ravulapalem in East Godavari district, was a domestic help at the house of G. Vasanta.

Officers investigating the woman’s death under suspicious circumstances at her employer’s house at Akkayyapalem in the city found her head tonsured and multiple burn injuries on her private parts, Ms. Padma said, and added that it was an inhuman act.

As per information, the victim was brought up by her aunt after her family members were murdered when she was young. Later, she was married off even before she attained the age of marriage. However, her husband deserted her after a few years.

A few months ago, the victim was brought to the city and engaged as domestic help at Ms. Vasanta’s house.

“The woman was allegedly forced into flesh trade and tortured severely by her employer. Suspecting that the woman might escape, Ms. Vasanta and a few others allegedly detained her in a room, tonsured her head and caused burns on her private parts using a hot spatula. She was allegedly not given food or water,” Ms. Padma said.

“The incident brings to the fore the lack of good neighbourliness at apartments, group houses and colonies. The perpetrators of the crime had tried to hush up the murder,” Ms. Padma said, and added that the case would be thoroughly inquired.

Suspects picked up

“The Commission will soon visit Visakhapatnam and seek details of investigation from the police. All the accused will be brought to book,” said Commission Director R. Suez.

The police had already picked up a few suspects. A few relatives of the victim were also being questioned, she added.

