Women’s commission has no authority to issue notices, says Varla Ramaiah

Notices issued to Naidu and former TDP MLA with an ulterior motive, he alleges

Notices issued to Naidu and former TDP MLA with an ulterior motive, he alleges

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has asserted that A.P. Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma “does not have the authority to issue notices” to Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Ramaiah said, “Had Ms. Padma been really insulted and threatened, she should have immediately complained to the police for appropriate action.”

Police officials were present at that time at the Vijayawada General Hospital, and instead of complaining to them on the spot, Ms. Padma chose to issue suo motu notices with an ulterior motive, he alleged.

Accusing Ms. Padma of making politically-motivated allegations, Mr. Ramaiah said, “She had arrived at the GGH and deliberately waited there till Mr. Naidu arrived, and used the occasion to create a needless controversy.”

“It was Ms. Padma who had shouted and raised her hand to beat the women leaders present there,” Mr. Ramaiah alleged.

“Why did Ms. Padma not lodge a complaint at the police station, a procedure to be adopted regardless of anybody’s position or power?” the TDP leader questioned, and demanded that she withdraw the notices.