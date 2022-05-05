Women’s commission directs South Central Railway to probe instances of rape in railway stations

It seeks action taken report within two weeks

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has taken up the two instances of gang- rape reported at the Gurazala and Repalle railway stations in the State with the authorities of the South Central Railway.

While a migrant worker from Odisha was gang-raped at the Gurazala Railway Station on April 16, a 27-year-old pregnant woman was gang-raped at the Repalle Railway Station on May 1.

The police had arrested the accused in both cases, and shifted the women to hospital.

The commission has also urged the National Commission for Women to take the incidents to the notice of the Ministry of Railways, and highlighted the need to step up security at the railway stations across the State.

A.P. Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has directed the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, the Railway Protection Force (GRP) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to conduct a thorough enquiry into the two cases.

The commission has also directed the SCR General Manager to submit the action taken report, the measures being taken by the Railways for providing security to the passengers, particularly women, and the steps being taken to render justice to the victims in the two cases within two weeks.