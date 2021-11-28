Women prevent officials from opening wine shop

It is housed in a shopping complex on Ullal Road

Women gathered in large numbers and prevented the Excise officials from inaugurating a wine shop on the Ullal Road in the 36th ward here on Sunday.

Though the officials tried to convince them, the women stood their ground and asked the officials to shift the shop.

The officials reportedly brought the stocks late in the night on Saturday and thought of inaugurating the wine shop in the new shopping complex located on the road, in the vicinity of which there were three major schools.

Getting a wind of it, women of the locality gathered in large numbers and opposed the plan to set up a wine shop there as they were apprehensive that it would pose a security threat to the women who pass by that route to either drop their children at school or pick them up after school hours.

“Fearing uncivilised behaviour of the drunken lot, the women of the locality informed us about the proposed opening of the wine shop. Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) have supported the women in their agitation,” said association district leader P. Nirmala.

Excise Circle Inspector Padmavathi tried to buy time by asked the agitating women to allow the shop to function for a few days before it could be shifted, but none agreed to the proposal.

“The AIDWA will keep a watch on the shop. If the Excise Department tries to surreptitiously open the wine shop at that place, members of the association will raid it,” said its district secretary A. Alivelu and CPI(M) leader Jamunamma.

The IV Town police personnel too came to the spot, but the AIDWA leaders talked to the complex owner, Brahmaiah, and requested him to cancel his contract with the Excise Department.