Women asked to visit GGH only in case of emergency

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz asked pregnant women requiring medical help to visit their nearest hospitals or local public health centres with the help of ASHA workers instead of travelling to the GGH during lockdown.
In a release, Mr. Imtiaz said that GGH which had no been converted into COVID hospital would, however, treat emergency cases.
He appealed to the pregnant women to try to avoid a visit to GGH and even in case of visiting GGH only one person along with them would be allowed.
On the other hand, general outpatients are being treated at ESI hospital premises near GGH, he said.
