Woman’s body found in drum filled with construction material

A woman’s body was found packed in a blue drum filled with construction material and sealed with concrete mix, and a black lid on it.

The drum was found near the Bandlakanuma bridge on NH-40 at Somayajulapalli under Orvakal police station limits.

The gruesome murder came to light when the police opened the drum and found the decomposed body.

The murder was believed to have been committed about two to three months ago. Though the police had come to know of it on April 9, they were now seeking people’s cooperation in identifying the victim aged between 20 and 25.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V. Mahesh announced a cash reward for those giving information.

The police, who registered a case under Section 302, said the victim had a tattoo, ‘S. Raju’, on her right hand, and the word ‘MAINU’ written on the silver anklets. An artificial gold chain with a locket was also found on the body.