Andhra Pradesh: Woman TTE ensures minors without ticket were handed over to parents

The four children were travelling on a train without ticket

Three minor girls and a boy, who were reportedly travelling on the Visakhapatnam-Tirumala bound Tirumala Express train, were handed over to Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel by woman Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) K. Lakshmi Prasanna.

The four children, aged between 9 and 14 years, were found travelling between Tuni and Pithapuram stations without ticket.

The TTE, who enquired the whereabouts of the minor ticketless travellers, spoke to their parents staying at Visakhapatnam. She counselled the parents not to send children out without elders.

Later, Ms. Prasanna, attached to Sleeper Depot, Vijayawada, alerted the on duty escort RPF personnel, who handed over the children to an NGO, Childline staff, at Rajahmundry railway station.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials and the RPF personnel safely handed over the four children to their parents after obtaining necessary proofs from them on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavillapalli Rambabu and other officers appreciated the woman TTE for safely handing over the children to their parents.

The SCR officials and the police asked the parents to accompany the children while they were travelling in trains.