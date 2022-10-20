Andhra Pradesh

Woman stabbed by her stalker in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

A 34-year-old married woman was attacked with knife by a person who has been stalking her, at North Rajupalem village near Kodavalur in Nellore district on Thursday.

The woman was returning home by an autorickshaw from veterinary hospital where she was working, when the accused, identified as Suresh (36), arrived there on a motorcycle. He stabbed her repeatedly with a knife. The woman sustained bleeding injuries, said Kodavalu Sub-Inspector G. Subba Rao.

The passers-by rushed the woman to the Government General Hospital (GGH). She was out of danger now, said the doctors at the hospital. The police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.


