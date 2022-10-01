Andhra Pradesh

Woman sentenced to life for murdering husband

The District Sessions Court at Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Friday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after finding her guilty of committing the murder of her husband at Timmaiahgari Indlu village in Tamballapalle mandal in February 2018.

According to II-Town Inspector (Madanapalle) S. Murali Krishna, the deceased Ramanatha (28), a polio-affected youth, had objected to his wife Lakshmi Devi’s alleged extramarital relationship with a neighbour named Ramanjulu. The woman then murdered Ramanatha by smothering him with a pillow.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Lakshmi Devi while acquitting Ramanjulu, of the charges of being a co-conspirator in the murder.


