Woman, infant ‘burnt alive’

In a gruesome incident, a 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old baby were ‘burnt alive” at Maddipadu in Prakasam district late on Tuesday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified man doused the woman and her baby with petrol and set them ablaze following a tiff.
Special teams were formed to nab the accused who fled after committing the crime, CI N. Srikanth said.
