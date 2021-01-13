Andhra Pradesh

Woman held for ‘murder’

The IV Town police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with the murder case of Sheikh Subhan Mehaboob (65), an ex-Army man, which was reported on December 29, at Gavara Thatichetlapalem in Akkayyapalem area.

The arrested was identified as Jeenath Parveen (50), a native of Nuzvid in Krishna district.

It may be remembered that Mehaboob and Parveen had been living together for the last six years in a house at Gavara Thatichetlapalem. Mehaboob was found dead in his house on December 29.

The incident came to light after a few locals informed the police about bad odour emanating from the house.

Police said Parveen allegedly had beaten Mehaboob to death with a stick. She had locked the house and fled from the spot. A special police team had gone to Krishna district and caught her.

