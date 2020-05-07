Woman from Hindupur dies of COVID-19

A 70-year-old woman from Hindupur died on Thursday taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to seven in Anantapur district, while the figure of those tested positive touched 109 with 40 of them getting discharged till Thursday and five being shifted to State COVID Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment.

Currently 35 patients are getting treated in two designated COVID hospitals in the district and the third COVID hospital is getting ready at Hindupur and will be functional from Saturday. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said on Thursday that the Hindupur Government Hospital old block was converted into COVID hospital.

Identification process

Of those lodged in a quarantine centre at the SVIT College near Anantapur, 27 tested positive and the remaining who were tested negative would be sent back to their respective States. The Collector said the process of collecting the names of all the migrant labourers and others was being done and 6,818 of them had been identified.

Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao asked officials to complete the process early so that transport arrangements could be made for them. So far 284 persons were sent to other States and 125 to other districts within the State, Mr. Dilli Rao added.

Meanwhile, community quarantine centres were being set up for those coming into the district from outside the State or district so that they are observed for 14 days. These community quarantines would be within the village/town so that they do not feel alienated, he added. Also the process of identification of those from Anantapur stranded in other districts or States was in progress and arrangements would be made to bring them back, Mr. Dili Rao added.