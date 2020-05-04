Woman, daughter end life after family tiff

A woman allegedly committed suicide along with her daughter, reportedly vexed with her husband’s heavy drinking habit, here at Palamaner Town on Monday night.

The man, identified as Chokkalingam (55), a resident of Palamaner, reportedly rushed to a wine shop after it opened on Monday morning and drank heavily till evening. Frustrated over his addiction to alcohol, his wife and daughter allegedly ended their lives at their house when Chokkalingam was in an inebriated condition.

The deceased were identified as Jagadamba (50) and her daughter Nandini (24).

Police rushed to the spot after getting to know of the incident and shifted the bodies to hospital for an autopsy. A case was registered.

People having suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.