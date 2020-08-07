Woman consumes sanitiser at Kotabommali police station

A woman consumed sanitiser on the premises of Kotabommali police station on Thursday, alleging harassment of her family members at the hand of police by foisting false cases.
According to sources, the woman, Puti Yerramma, reportedly had a dispute with another woman P. Kalpana. Ms. Yerramma alleged that Kotabommali sub-inspector Lakshmana Rao had foisted cases under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act without listening to her version. Ms. Yerramma consumed sanitiser she brought with her to the police station and fell unconscious. The police immediately shifted her to Kotabommali hospital and she recovered.
Ms. Yerramma’s son and village volunteer P. Chiranjeevi alleged that the police did not listen to their versions, despite meeting them several times at the police station.
Due procedure followed: SI
However, the sub-inspector claimed that the case was registered against Ms. Yerramma after receiving a complaint from Ms. Kalpana.
“It is unfair to make allegations as the case was registered after verification of facts by following the due procedure. Ms. Kalpana, in her complaint, alleged that Ms. Yerramma made some derogatory remarks on her caste,” clarified Mr. Lakshmana Rao.
People having suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.
