Woman battling for life after husband slits her throat in Madanapalle of Andhra Pradesh

November 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The police have registered a case against a man, known for performing occult practices, on the charge of attempting to murder his wife by slitting her throat at Pothabailu village of Madanapalle division in Annamayya district on November 9 (Thursday) night.

According to information, the accused, identified as Dhananjaya (38) took his wife to a Jagananna Housing site nearby on the pretext of arranging construction material. He was said to have picked up an argument with her, before allegedly slitting her throat.

Hearing the shrieks of the woman, the people working nearby rushed to her rescue and shifted her to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle. Even as some youth tried to catch hold of Dhananjaya, he managed to flee under cover of darkness. With her condition worsening, the woman was shifted to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati in the early hours of Novmeber 10 (Friday).

The police have launched a search for Dhananjaya. The police said that they were trying to ascertain whether Dhnanjaya tried to murder his wife as a part of his occult practices or due to family disputes.

Powerloom worker attacked

Meanwhile, a powerloom worker, identified as Murali (32), was reportedly attacked by his employer at the former’s house at Chippili village in Madanapalle division on November 9 (Thursday) night.

Murali reportedly took a loan from Bhaskar, who runs a powerloom unit in Neerugattuvaripalle of Madanapalle, a few months ago. Murali failed to repay the loan on time and had stopped going to work. Bhaskar, along with his friends, allegedly barged into the house of Murali and attacked him with sticks. His mother and sister were also injured in the melee. Murali, who sustained bleeding injuries was rushed to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle by his neighbours. He was later shifted to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The police have registered a case. Investigation is on.