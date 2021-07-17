Woman arrested for promising jobs in Andhra Pradesh High Court

Accused collected money from several youth.

The Governorpet police arrested a woman, R. Swarna Kumari, who allegedly duped unemployed youth promising them jobs in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Swarna Kumari, a resident of Governorpet, reportedly told that she was working with a judge in the High Court, and the recruitment is going on to fill the vacancies in the High Court.

Believing her words, a few jobless youth paid some amount to Swarna Kumari in the last few months. When she could not fulfill her promise, the victims approached the police.

Governorpet CI M.V.S. Nagaraju said the accused collected ₹50,000 and above from each victim. Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, a case has been registered, and the accused was arrested,

“More victims are approaching the police. During investigation, it was revealed that Swarna Kumari is working in a court employee’s house and she planned to make money by promising jobs to unemployed youth in the High Court. A detailed investigation is on,” Mr. Nagaraju told The Hindu on Saturday.