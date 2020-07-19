Woman among 12 held for gang-rape

Twelve persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl under Korukonda police limits in Rajamahendravaram city.
The 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by several persons for three days in a house in the city since July 12. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police on July 16.
“A 20-year-old woman named M. Anitha of Rajamahendravaram city is one of the accused. She is the one who reportedly handed over the victim to the accused as per their plan. The gang of 11 youth sexually assaulted the victim in Rampa Agency before bringing her back to Rajamahendravaram city, where they allegedly raped her for three days in a room,” North Zone DSP P. Satyanarayana Rao told The Hindu.
The 12 accused were arrested on Sunday evening, and all of them are in the age group of 20-25, the DSP said.
According to a press release, the accused have been identified as M. Sai, D. Siva Kumar, R. Venkata Durga, K. Vijaya Kumar, K. Gowri Manohar, P. Rajesh, G.S.S. Sai Vara Prasad, U. Raviteja and N. Bobby. Two others are yet to be identified.
A.P. Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma on Sunday met the rape survivor at the District Government Hospital here. Speaking to reporters, Ms. Padma said that the survivor would be given the best medical care and promised swift action against the accused.
