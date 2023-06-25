Woeful tales of child labour move officers during raids

June 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“I lost my parents at a young age. My relatives engaged me in a shop for work. I work there from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” a 12-year-old boy rescued by Labour Department told the officials.

“My mother was bedridden, and I came to work in a shop to feed my family. We don’t have any holidays and are made to work from morning to late in the night,” said another child labourer, Meena (name changed), a semi-orphan.

The tale of the children engaged in brick kilns and construction sites is the worst. They are forced to work in the hot sun, and the owner pays them only a paltry amount. The officials said there were no toilets, drinking water or other facilities.

“Due to poverty, I joined as a helper in a hotel to help my family. As the working hours were lengthy, I shifted to a furniture shop. I earn about ₹3,000 per month,” said a rescued child labour, Shiva (name changed).

“A few minors belonging to A.P. and the neighbouring States are working in hazardous conditions. The tales of the children engaged in manufacturing units, factories, hotels, shops, mechanic sheds and other establishments are pathetic,” said an officer who rescued the children.

As part of the month-long drive against child labour from June 1, the Labour Department and other government departments and NGOs rescued about 580 children in the State, said Labour Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu.

“The Deputy Commissioners of Labour (DCLs) were acting as nodal officers for the special teams constituted in the State. Officers of Education, Juvenile Welfare, Revenue, Medical and Health, Women Development and Child Welfare, Police and other departments were conducting the raids,” Mr. Seshagiri Babu said.

As per the directions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the action month was being observed in the State, said Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) programme director G. Tirupati Rao and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) State Director Dr. P. Francis Thambi.

“About 40 cases have been registered against the employers under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and A.P. Shops and Establishments Act, 1988,” the Commissioner said.

Many of the rescued children, including some street children and child labours, were handed over to their parents after giving them counselling, said Mr. Francis Thambi.