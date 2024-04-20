GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Without me at the helm, welfare and development initiatives will fall apart, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Evaluate our performance and ensure YSRCP’s victory in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, he exhorts people

April 20, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Chinthapalem (Anakapalli district)

V. Kamalakara Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting the crowd during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Why did TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu forge an alliance with the JSP and BJP if he thought I was a ‘baccha’ (a minor, politically), wondered YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a public meeting at Chinthapalem village in Anakapalli Assembly constituency as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign on Saturday.

He called upon people to evaluate the development and welfare initiatives of the YSRCP government before exercising their franchise on May 13.

Village secretariats, village / ward volunteers, Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu and English as a medium of instruction in government schools were some of the revolutionary schemes we launched, he said.

“When my government introduced English medium schools, Mr. Naidu, who has 14 years of experience, tried to stop it. In every aspect, he and his allies have tried to stall our programmes,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of not launching at least one full-fledged scheme during his tenure, he said, “In the 2014 elections, Mr. Naidu allied with the JSP and BJP, and made many promises in the manifesto. But none of them had been fulfilled.”

“Mr. Naidu is remembered for his politics of back-stabbing, fraud and lies,” Mr. Jagan alleged.

“Without Jagan, the welfare and development regime will fall apart. So, people will have to ensure the victory of the YSRCP in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats by casting their vote in favour of the `fan’ symbol,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in road shows covering areas such as Nakkapalli and Thimmapuram villages under Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency.

He proceeded to Pinagadi village in Pendurthi Assembly constituency, where he stay for the night. He is scheduled to take part in various programmes in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment on Sunday.

