Andhra Pradesh

Withdraw false cases against contestants: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct an inquiry and initiate stringent action against the police officers who allegedly threatened the candidates contesting the gram panchayat elections.

In a letter on Thursday, Mr. Naidu urged the SEC to withdraw all “false and illegal cases” filed against the candidates, TDP leaders and others.

Mr. Naidu further demanded that security be provided with the Special Protection Force to ensure free and fair elections in Vinukonda mandal and Macherla Assembly segment.

A section of the police was playing a demeaning role in the ongoing elections by vitiating peace, and law and order, he alleged.

“The police officers have issued threats to contestants at villages in Vinukonda mandal. They have also prevented aspirants from filing their nominations in the Macherla Assembly segment in order to ensure the unanimous election of the YSRCP-backed candidates,” Mr. Naidu alleged in his letter, and sought immediate action by the SEC.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 12:38:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/withdraw-false-cases-against-contestants-naidu/article33814502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY