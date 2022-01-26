With creation of 13 new districts, AP now has 26 districts

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government issued a preliminary notification for creation of 13 new revenue districts in exercise of its powers underSection.3 (5) of AP Districts (Formation) Act of1974on Wednesday.It called for submission of objections and suggestions from persons residing in those districts in writing within 30 days of this notification.

Once the final notificationis published, the total number of districts will go up to 26.As per a G.O. issuedby Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, the formation of new districts is to facilitate better administration and development of the areas concerned by diminishing/altering the boundaries of the respectivedistricts/revenue divisions.The proposed districts and their headquarters given in brackets:

Manyam district (Parvatipuram)

Alluri Sitarama Raju district (Paderu)

Anakapalli (Anakapalli)

Kakinada (Kakinada)

Konaseema (Amalapuram)

Eluru (Eluru)

NTR district (Vijayawada)

Bapatla (Bapatla)

Palnadu (Narsaraopet)

Nandyal (Nandyal)

Sri Satyasai district (Puttaparthy)

Annamayya district (Rayachoty)

Sri Balaji district (Tirupati).Sri Balaji district will have Tirupati division from Chittoor district and Gudur and Naidupet divisions from Nellore district.Eluru district will have Eluru and Jangareddygudem divisions currently in West Godavari district, and Nuzvid division from Krishna district. NTR district will consist of Vijayawada, Nandigama, and Tiruvuru divisions, all from the existing Krishna district.Nandyal, Dhone, and Atmakur divisions will form the Nandyal district. Sri Satyasai district will have Puttaparthy, Penukonda, and Dharmavaram divisions from Anantapur.

Annamayya district will have Madanapalli division from Chittoor district and Rayachoti and Rajampet divisions from Kadapa district.Manyam district will have Palakonda and Parvatipuram revenue divisions carved out of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts respectively.Alluri Sitarama Raju district is going to have Paderu and Rampachodavaram divisions from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.Anakapalli and Narsipatnam divisions, both from Visakhapatnam district, will constitute Anakapalli district. Kakinada district will have Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions from East Godavari (E.G) Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram divisions in E.G will make the new Konaseema district.Bapatla district will have Chirala and Bapatla divisions from Prakasam and Guntur districts respectively. Palnadu district will comprise Gurazala and Narsaraopet divisions both from Guntur district.