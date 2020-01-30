‘Willing to provide A.P. energy-efficient solutions’

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) offered Japanese technologies to the State Government for bringing down greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial sector, especially in the energy-intensive small and medium enterprises.

TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2020 in New Delhi on Wednesday that the institute would be happy to provide clean, energy-efficient solutions to Andhra Pradesh along with The Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) with the support of the Government of Japan through the Japan-India Technology Matchmaking Platform (JITMAP), according to a press release by A. Chandrasekhara Reddy, CEO of A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM).

Mr. Reddy quoted Mr. Mathur as saying that Energy Efficiency (EE) would play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between power supply and demand, and would ultimately lead to achieving cost-effective power.

Since the supply options often require huge investments and have a long gestation period, enhancing EE provides an alternative solution for meeting the ever-rising demand without sacrificing the larger goal of high economic growth.

In his message read out by the SECM, Energy Secretary N. Srikant said that the State government was committed to achieving cost-effective power and that it was implementing several revolutionary schemes in the power sector for the benefit of farmers and marginalised sections.

The State government believes cost-effective power can serve as a tool for strengthening the power sector, making Discoms economically viable, promoting industrialisation and enhancing the living standards of people, Mr. Srikant said.