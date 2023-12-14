GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will recommend liberal financial aid for farmers: Central inspection team

Central team members visit damaged farms in Kovur, Sarvepalli and Nellore Rural Assembly segments to estimate crop loss

December 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo examines the banana plantation damaged by Cyclone Michaung at Kovur in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday.

NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo examines the banana plantation damaged by Cyclone Michaung at Kovur in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An inter-Ministerial Central team, headed by National Institute of Disaster Management Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo, toured extensively the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday.

The Central team head, after viewing the photo exhibition organised by the district administration at the Tikkanna Bhavan, told the media that the team would recommend the Centre to release liberal assistance for the farmers who lost agricultural and horticultural crops and toward the repairs of breached water bodies, collapsed houses and damaged electricity infrastructure.

Accompanied by Joint Collector R. Kurmanath and other district officials, the Central team members visited the damaged farms in Kovur, Sarvepalli and Nellore Rural Assembly segments.

They interacted with groups of farmers to know first-hand the damage caused by the cyclone to, among other crops, banana and betel leaf plantations in 10,142 hectares. Agricultural crops in 8,426 hectares and horticultural crops in 1,716 hectares were damaged, district officials told the Central team.

Stating that temporary repairs had been carried out at a cost of ₹4.21 crore to electrical installations and roads, they pressed for ₹411.18 crore for restoration works on permanent repairs.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / cyclones / flood

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.