Will focus on State growth: new Chief Secretary

Aditya Nath Das, a 1987 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Chief Secretary (CS) of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday from Nilam Sawhney who attained superannuation and has been appointed Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister.
Mr. Das said he would contribute to the all-round development of the State and duly focus on the execution of the Polavaram project, to which top priority has been accorded.
He also said he would strive for proper coordination among the departments in order to achieve better outcomes in governance.
He conveyed thanks to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for elevating him to the post of CS from Special Chief Secretary (water resources).
Earlier, senior IAS officers Praveen Prakash, Sasibhushan Kumar, M.T. Krishna Babu, S.S. Rawat, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Praveen Kumar, I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy and others greeted the new Chief Secretary.
