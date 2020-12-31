Andhra Pradesh

Will focus on State growth: new Chief Secretary

Change of guard: Chief Secretary S. Aditya Nath Das and his predecessor Nilam Sawhney with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.  

Aditya Nath Das, a 1987 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Chief Secretary (CS) of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday from Nilam Sawhney who attained superannuation and has been appointed Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Das said he would contribute to the all-round development of the State and duly focus on the execution of the Polavaram project, to which top priority has been accorded.

He also said he would strive for proper coordination among the departments in order to achieve better outcomes in governance.

He conveyed thanks to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for elevating him to the post of CS from Special Chief Secretary (water resources).

Earlier, senior IAS officers Praveen Prakash, Sasibhushan Kumar, M.T. Krishna Babu, S.S. Rawat, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Praveen Kumar, I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy and others greeted the new Chief Secretary.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 9:36:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/will-focus-on-state-growth-new-chief-secretary/article33465620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY