GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Will focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth, says TDP Bobbili Assembly candidate

‘Youngsters are forced to migrate to other States due to lack of job opportunities’

April 16, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Bobbili Assembly candidate Baby Nayana interacting with voters at Ramabhadrapuram of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

TDP Bobbili Assembly candidate Baby Nayana interacting with voters at Ramabhadrapuram of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party’s MLA candidate and member of Bobbili royal family Baby Nayana on Tuesday said that he would give utmost priority to the creation of employment opportunities for the youngsters by concentrating on industrialisation and economic activity in the constituency. He campaigned in Terlam, Ramabhadrapuram, Paradi, Bobbili and other areas and exuded confidence that people would vote for the TDP in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that youngsters were being forced to migrate to other States with the lack of job opportunities here. “We will focus on establishment of more industries in Bobbili growth centre and other areas. There will be special focus on job melas to ensure employment to at least 10,000 youngsters every year,” said Mr. Baby Nayana, who is contesting first time as MLA candidate. He assured to focus on irrigation also while alleging that the YSRCP neglected even maintenance of canals which used to provide water for tail-end areas.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.